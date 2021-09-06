ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Select Medical worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,386,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock worth $5,829,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.49. 593,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,750. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

