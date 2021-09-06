ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $411.31. 1,374,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,948. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

