ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,297. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.17. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.40 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.