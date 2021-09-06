ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $8.06 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Middleby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Middleby by 124.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

