ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lennar worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

LEN traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,739. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.