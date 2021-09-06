Cloudbric (CLBK) Trading 36.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $333,089.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00146759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00791915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.