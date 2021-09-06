CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CMC Markets stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.92). 598,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 454.75. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 291 ($3.80) and a one year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a market capitalization of £874.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.43 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

