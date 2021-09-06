Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.15).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCH. reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

CCH traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,629 ($34.35). The company had a trading volume of 161,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,835. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,660.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,533.74. The company has a market cap of £9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total transaction of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

