Collins Stewart Begins Coverage on One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Collins Stewart initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 117.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

