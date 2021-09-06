Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

