Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $86,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 62,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 31,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 11,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.36. 1,622,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.