Commerce Bank Buys 6,675 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $128,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.00. The stock had a trading volume of 893,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.00 and its 200 day moving average is $371.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

