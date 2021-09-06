Commerce Bank Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $57,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,370 shares of company stock worth $340,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,212. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.43.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

