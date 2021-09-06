Commerce Bank Sells 40,775 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,775 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.52% of Whirlpool worth $70,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of WHR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.87. 24,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,294. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average is $223.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.