Comparing Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) & CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ)

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants -0.34% -18.40% 6.72% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and CD International Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $468.22 million 0.85 -$11.09 million $2.02 5.32 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CD International Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Technical Consultants and CD International Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Technical Consultants presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.34%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats CD International Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. engages in sourcing and distribution of industrial commodities, and provision of business and consulting services. The company was founded by Yue Jian Wang on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

