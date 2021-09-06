Comparing Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Popular alerts:

This table compares Popular and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 30.89% 13.99% 1.21% Capital City Bank Group 15.49% 10.63% 0.92%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Popular and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Popular presently has a consensus price target of $76.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.68%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Popular and Capital City Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.60 billion 2.32 $506.62 million $5.87 12.73 Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 1.79 $31.58 million $1.88 12.28

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Popular pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Popular beats Capital City Bank Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.