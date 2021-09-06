Comparing Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx 3.98% 2.26% 2.07%

0.2% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Networks and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx $43.31 million 28.97 -$2.21 million N/A N/A

Viper Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viper Networks and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $74.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Networks has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks. Its products include LED street lights, parking lot lighting, indoor lighting, and intelligent lighting solutions. The company was founded on September 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

