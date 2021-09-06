Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 3935187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.16.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

