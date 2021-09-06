Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $35.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

