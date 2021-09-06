Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

