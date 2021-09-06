Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.