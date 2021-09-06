Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 154.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 624,011 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.85 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

