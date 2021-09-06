Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $416.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.