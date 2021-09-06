Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after buying an additional 3,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after buying an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.