CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 836.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.85% of CoStar Group worth $277,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,716. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

