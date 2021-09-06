Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $449.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.59 and a 200 day moving average of $346.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $450.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

