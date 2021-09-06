Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in STERIS were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $217.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $155.99 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

