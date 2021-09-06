Creative Planning Sells 18,419 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,866,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA opened at $101.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $102.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11.

