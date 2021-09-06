Creative Planning Sells 29,374 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,374 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.