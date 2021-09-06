Creative Planning Sells 379 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CDK Global by 117.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 5,704.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $41.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

