Creative Planning Sells 3,988 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $53.62 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

