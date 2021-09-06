Critical Analysis: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xometry and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.37 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -231.14

Xometry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xometry and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 2 4 0 2.67 Zillow Group 2 6 18 0 2.62

Xometry currently has a consensus target price of $83.94, suggesting a potential upside of 17.12%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $165.58, suggesting a potential upside of 70.56%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Xometry.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Xometry on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

