Critical Review: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Antero Resources alerts:

This table compares Antero Resources and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -29.70% 3.58% 1.64% Brigham Minerals -19.66% 4.17% 3.56%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Antero Resources and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 2 8 1 2.75 Brigham Minerals 0 1 6 1 3.00

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential downside of 28.16%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $17.04, indicating a potential downside of 5.55%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Brigham Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.46 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -25.84 Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 11.17 -$57.99 million $0.19 94.95

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Antero Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.