Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 21,410 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after acquiring an additional 308,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,311,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,497,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,826 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.43. 132,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

