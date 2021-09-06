Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $416.57. 3,743,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

