Crust (CRU) Price Down 25.1% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001809 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038086 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.71 or 0.01128747 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

