Cryptrust Price Down 9.1% This Week (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $39,200.91 and approximately $1,593.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00065672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00215526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.75 or 0.07648975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,512.77 or 1.00419221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.00961940 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars.

