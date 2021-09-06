CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Raised to $75.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LAW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $59.55 on Friday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

