CSFB Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$157.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CM. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.65.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$145.57 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$96.42 and a 52-week high of C$152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$144.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,705.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

