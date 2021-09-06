CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend payment by 955.6% over the last three years.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $338.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

