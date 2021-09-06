CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Cut by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after acquiring an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.47. 518,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

