CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives $78.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 892,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

