DA Davidson Cuts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $85.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DY. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

