Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,387 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $20,318,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR opened at $57.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.