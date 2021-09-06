Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 688.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 107,743 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 22.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $140.35 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

