Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

DHI opened at $94.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.