Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.37 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

