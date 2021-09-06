Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $367,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.