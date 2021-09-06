Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 3.9% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after acquiring an additional 520,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $333.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

