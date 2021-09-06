DAV Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.64 or 0.00432345 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,471.38 or 0.99951239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00049239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00077097 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

